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MY TWO BITS WORTH TV Episode 19
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47 views • January 31, 2021
THERE IS SOMETHING ODD ABOUT THE MOON
In this video I explore some very odd ideas about the moon. Have a look and let me know whether I am on the right track.
Text, SFX and lots of poignant imagery.
I discuss giants, giant trees and immense strip mining conducted on this planet in order to obtain raw materials for a special project.
In this video I explore some very odd ideas about the moon. Have a look and let me know whether I am on the right track.
Text, SFX and lots of poignant imagery.
I discuss giants, giant trees and immense strip mining conducted on this planet in order to obtain raw materials for a special project.
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