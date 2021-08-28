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Why no child should have the STUPID-19 jab?
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22 views • August 28, 2021
“In the future, it will be a question of finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old, because as soon as it exceeds 60-65 years man lives longer than he produces and costs society dearly, then the weak and then the useless who do nothing for society because there will be more and more of them, and especially the stupid ones.
Euthanasia targeting these groups, euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. We cannot of course execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good.
Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human-machine to come to an abrupt halt rather than gradually deteriorating. We won’t be able to run intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine!
We will find something or cause it, a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the fat, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and the stupid will believe it and ask to be treated.
We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution.
The selection of idiots will thus be done on its own: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own.”
(The Future of Life - Jacques Attali, 1981)
Interviews with Michel Salomon, Les visages de l'avenir collection, `editions Seghers...
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Euthanasia targeting these groups, euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. We cannot of course execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good.
Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive. Socially, it is also much better for the human-machine to come to an abrupt halt rather than gradually deteriorating. We won’t be able to run intelligence tests on millions and millions of people, you can imagine!
We will find something or cause it, a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the fat, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and the stupid will believe it and ask to be treated.
We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution.
The selection of idiots will thus be done on its own: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own.”
(The Future of Life - Jacques Attali, 1981)
Interviews with Michel Salomon, Les visages de l'avenir collection, `editions Seghers...
Please join my channels for more eye-opening videos:
Join me on ODYSSE:
Playlists:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ASTRADYNE:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@POLSKA:d
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@EIRE:9
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https://rumble.com/c/c-1037523
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