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Latest End Times Headlines Monday July 13Th, 2026
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US launches new strikes against Iran targeting threats to ships in the Strait of Hormuz

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/us-launches-new-strikes-against-iran-targeting-threats-to-ships-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/


Extremely rare cancer that is exploding among children living in rich SoCal city has taken a worrying turn.

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/extremely-rare-cancer-that-is-exploding-among-children-living-in-rich-socal-city-has-taken-a-worrying-turn/


Officials warn of Iranian drones in Cuba that could threaten South Florida

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/officials-warn-of-iranian-drones-in-cuba-that-could-threaten-south-florida/


Christian politician convicted of hate speech for Biblical views in Finland now has electronic travel authorization canceled

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/christian-politician-convicted-of-hate-speech-for-biblical-views-in-finland-now-has-electronic-travel-authorization-canceled/


FBI is ‘assisting’ police after Lindsey Graham’s mysterious death one day after secret Ukraine trip and chilling Iran ‘murder plot’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/fbi-is-assisting-police-after-lindsey-grahams-mysterious-death-one-day-after-secret-ukraine-trip-and-chilling-iran-murder-plot/


Lindsey Graham laughed off Iran putting bullseye on his head days before his death

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/lindsey-graham-laughed-off-iran-putting-bullseye-on-his-head-days-before-his-death/


Paralyzing mosquito-borne illness surges in multiple states

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/paralyzing-mosquito-borne-illness-surges-in-multiple-states/


The most Orwellian law yet has just passed in the EU

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/the-most-orwellian-law-yet-has-just-passed-in-the-eu/


Alarm being raised over launch of facial recognition in UK shops that instantly alerts police

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/alarm-being-raised-over-launch-of-facial-recognition-in-uk-shops-that-instantly-alerts-police/


Image of jellyfish UAP and silent craft that breached US nuclear base revealed in Trump’s latest UFO files

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/image-of-jellyfish-uap-and-silent-craft-that-breached-us-nuclear-base-revealed-in-trumps-latest-ufo-files/


Mamdani official’s, planned meeting, with Iran envoy, shut down, by State Department!

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/mamdani-officials-planned-meeting-with-iran-envoy-shut-down-by-state-department/


Swiss AI robot can transform its face into Trump, Zuckerberg & More

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/07/swiss-ai-robot-can-transform-its-face-into-trump-zuckerberg-more/

Keywords
iranrussiausglobalistisraelchinamiddle eastendnwounited statesculturemark of the beastanti christnend of world
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