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The David Knight Show (16Mar20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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24 views • March 16, 2020
topics by timecode:

— 00:00:00 Establishment is pushing, even demanding, PANIC!! Even those who should know better are begging for govt to protect them

— 00:04:10 Establishment is yelling “FIRE!” In a crowded theatre and Americans are turned to the Federal Reserve for another injection of paper, a bandaid on the balloon & to the CDC for another toxic injection

— 00:13:40 Has anyone tested the tests?

— 00:21:58 Stock Market tumbling again, magnitude of an official “Correction” each day

— 00:41:36 Pelosi gets “scientific”, talking about “epological” spread, AOC & Tulsi push UBI welfare

— 00:46:04 Trump, Pence, Carson call for prayer, Democrats pray to god-vernment

— 00:52:00 The Simpsons & predicted media-generated hysteria over government generated pandemic

— 01:04:03 Fauci & Collins were in control during 2014 Ebola pandemic. Why were they so calm when Obama was President?

— 01:21:35 Emergency Health Powers Act was written just prior to 9/11; it’s being put into play now. Here’s what’s in it

— H3S3 We were told the EXACT same things about SARS & bird flu in 2005 that we’re being told today about COVID19

— 01:45:18 Kill the old. Italy & UK plans to deal with COVID19 “crisis”

— 01:48:53 Callers join from UT, AL, Denmark
Keywords
trumpfreedompanicdavid knightstock marketpandemicquarantinecoronavirus
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