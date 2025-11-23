BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s Justice System Is Broken — SGC Votes to Reduce Penalties for Sex-Sting Predators
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
14 views • 1 day ago

The Pacific Northwest continues to prove how deeply broken its far-left criminal justice system has become. A convicted sex offender—allowed out on nothing more than an ankle monitor—cut it off, fled supervision, and went on to drug and sexually assault minors across Washington and Oregon. And while families deal with the devastation, Washington’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted to lower penalties for adults caught in undercover sex stings—claiming there’s “no identifiable victim.”


At the same time, Democrats have weakened three-strikes laws, released violent offenders early, and pushed policies that prioritize offenders’ “rights” over the safety of children and communities. From Seattle to Salem, predators get breaks while victims are ignored. This is what failed leadership looks like on the wacky, sometimes communist, liberal West Coast.


Parents deserve justice. Communities deserve protection. And Washington, Oregon, and California voters deserve leaders who care more about victims than criminals.


#LeftCoastNews #ProtectOurKids #PNWCrimeCrisis #StopLettingCriminalsLoose #HoldPredatorsAccountable #WashingtonState #OregonNews #CaliforniaPolitics #FailedLeadership #ToughOnCrime #JusticeForVictims #ParentsDemandAction #FarLeftFailure #WakeUpPacificNorthwest


