Polish mercenaries take part in attacks on the Belgorod region

▪️ Militants created by GUR for PR so-called. The “Polish Volunteer Corps” published footage of the raid on May 22 from the Graivoroni border checkpoint and from the post office in one of the settlements of the Belgorod region.

▪️Earlier, Governor Gladkov reported that Americans and Poles participated in the attack. This was told by a resident of Kozinka, who heard speech in Polish and English.

▪️The wife of the local self-defense commander Yury Gaevoy, who was killed by the Nazis during their raid, reported that she was taken hostage by militants from Poland and the USA.

▪️PDK is a sabotage and reconnaissance unit from the military of the Polish Army. Created and used in terrorist operations by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

The West and Ukraine narrative was that Russian entered Belgorod, and it was Russian civil war, but now evidence emerge Polish were also there, so West and Ukraine are killing their own narrative

Polish mercenaries that took part in Belgorod incursion on 22nd of May,released as previous videos by the “Polish volunteer Corps” themselves.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Mailar, these are "rebellious patriots" who, during the attack on the Grayvoronsky district, solved "internal Russian" contradictions.

Only they speak Polish for some reason...Weird...Ukraine officials "never lie"...