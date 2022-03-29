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Your Child's DNA being collected
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11 views • March 29, 2022
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https://ibx.bio/ginkgo-bioworks-collaboration/
https://www.iarpa.gov/images/PropsersDayPDFs/TEI-REX/GinkgoBioworks_CapabilitiesProfile.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521277420/d186750dex993.htm
https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001830214/06683183-aa20-4f95-94ba-715bba307ac8.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1owdLHkitPPLI1cD5pndyJUZMP_obKjwbaYgGUJNr1gR2yQC_3rXsEq-o
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Symptoms-Testing.aspx
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001819580/000119312520282237/d57580dex1039.htm
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Diseases%20and%20Conditions/2021.08.26%20K12%20Pooled%20Testing%20Guidance.pdf
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Diseases%20and%20Conditions/Ginkgo%203-16-22.pdf
https://covidedtesting.com/communications#getting-consent
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-launches-concentric-by-ginkgo-to-help-enable-large-scale-covid-19-testing-301079220.html
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/K-12-NTAP-Deck-20210419-V104.pdf
https://www.education.pa.gov/Documents/K-12/Safe%20Schools/COVID/GuidanceDocuments/Plans%20and%20Processes%20for%20K-12%20Schools%20During%20COVID-19.pdf
https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/concentric-privacy-policy/
http://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/IBX-Ginkgo-Swab-Pooling-Surveillance-Assay-Validation-Report-v.03.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000095017022000245/dna-ex99_1.htm
https://www.octant.bio
https://www.iqt.org/how-we-work/
https://falkschool.pitt.edu/sites/default/files/COVID-19/Instructions%20for%20providing%20consent%5B3%5D.pdf
https://testing.covid19.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/332/2021/11/Pooled-PCR-Testing-Playbook.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/consent/#PooledTesting
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/evidence-based-strategies-making-test-to-stay-work/
https://cellbasedtech.com/2019/06/cell-based-tech-weekly-amyris-announces-partnership-with-berkeley-lights-wild-type-serves-coho-salmon-in-portland-gingko-bioworks-invests-in-synlogic
https://archive.org/details/wsuwiib2llhhe4grjqs0k8vr5yp1nglkqzyhdygc
https://www.svangel.com
https://www.svangel.com/team
https://www.crttf.org/covid19/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-and-octant-partner-to-expand-covid-19-testing-capacity-using-next-generation-sequencing-technology-301190428.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521252727/d214082d425.htm
https://s28.q4cdn.com/823357996/files/doc_downloads/transcripts/2022/DNA-JPM-Healthcare-Conference-2022-Transcript.pdf
https://philanthropynetwork.org/news/vanguard-supports-first-its-kind-project-integrating-home-visiting-nurses-pediatric-primary
https://www.mediafire.com/file/e7wi0lqjd1d5lcx/Combined_Fauci_Emails_in_Chron_Order_OCRd_FINAL.pdf/file
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20489951-stat-syntheticbiology-report-preview
http://www.emarketplace.state.pa.us/PrintVersion.aspx?m=EP&;id=21936
http://www.emarketplace.state.pa.us/Docs/ContractorNoticeofVax.pdf
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21094877-concentric-submission-rfp21-011-254
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2019/2019-08-12-USbioeconomy.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521156844/d66969dex21.htm
https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/news/news-details/2022/CDC-Concentric-by-Ginkgo-and-XpresCheck-Publish-Results-of-CDC-COVID-19-Air-Travel-Biosecurity-Program-at-International-Airports/default.aspx
https://www.paproviders.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-OET-Presentation.pdf
https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/07/24/bioengineering-company-ginkgo-bioworks-ties-together-darpa-bill-gates-wef-transhumanism-and-the-great-reset/
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/04/2241983/0/en/Cronos-Group-and-Ginkgo-Bioworks-Amend-Agreement-to-Accelerate-Commercialization-of-Cultured-Cannabinoids-and-Cronos-Group-Begins-Commercial-Production-of-CBG.html
https://whyy.org/articles/pa-free-covid-testing-program/
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-03/la-unified-mandatory-covid-testing-before-school-resumes-omicron-surge
https://www.scmp.com/video/coronavirus/3168006/hong-kong-announces-universal-covid-19-testing-school-holidays-moved
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/school-testing.html
https://www.cms.gov/files/document/covid-school-testing-factsheet.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Concentric-by-Ginkgo-–-How-to-Test-Every-Kid-in-K12-Schools-with-Classroom-Pooling-v2.pdf
https://www.azed.gov/sites/default/files/2021/09/ADHS%20Public%20Health%20Updates_09-15-21.pdf
https://policylab.chop.edu/sites/default/files/BinaxNOW-COVID-19-Product-Expiry-Extension.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/login/
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/why-ginkgo-cares-about-genetic-privacy/
[email protected]
https://ibx.bio/ginkgo-bioworks-collaboration/
https://www.iarpa.gov/images/PropsersDayPDFs/TEI-REX/GinkgoBioworks_CapabilitiesProfile.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521277420/d186750dex993.htm
https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001830214/06683183-aa20-4f95-94ba-715bba307ac8.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1owdLHkitPPLI1cD5pndyJUZMP_obKjwbaYgGUJNr1gR2yQC_3rXsEq-o
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Symptoms-Testing.aspx
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001819580/000119312520282237/d57580dex1039.htm
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Diseases%20and%20Conditions/2021.08.26%20K12%20Pooled%20Testing%20Guidance.pdf
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Documents/Diseases%20and%20Conditions/Ginkgo%203-16-22.pdf
https://covidedtesting.com/communications#getting-consent
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-launches-concentric-by-ginkgo-to-help-enable-large-scale-covid-19-testing-301079220.html
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/K-12-NTAP-Deck-20210419-V104.pdf
https://www.education.pa.gov/Documents/K-12/Safe%20Schools/COVID/GuidanceDocuments/Plans%20and%20Processes%20for%20K-12%20Schools%20During%20COVID-19.pdf
https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/concentric-privacy-policy/
http://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/IBX-Ginkgo-Swab-Pooling-Surveillance-Assay-Validation-Report-v.03.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000095017022000245/dna-ex99_1.htm
https://www.octant.bio
https://www.iqt.org/how-we-work/
https://falkschool.pitt.edu/sites/default/files/COVID-19/Instructions%20for%20providing%20consent%5B3%5D.pdf
https://testing.covid19.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/332/2021/11/Pooled-PCR-Testing-Playbook.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/consent/#PooledTesting
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/evidence-based-strategies-making-test-to-stay-work/
https://cellbasedtech.com/2019/06/cell-based-tech-weekly-amyris-announces-partnership-with-berkeley-lights-wild-type-serves-coho-salmon-in-portland-gingko-bioworks-invests-in-synlogic
https://archive.org/details/wsuwiib2llhhe4grjqs0k8vr5yp1nglkqzyhdygc
https://www.svangel.com
https://www.svangel.com/team
https://www.crttf.org/covid19/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-and-octant-partner-to-expand-covid-19-testing-capacity-using-next-generation-sequencing-technology-301190428.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521252727/d214082d425.htm
https://s28.q4cdn.com/823357996/files/doc_downloads/transcripts/2022/DNA-JPM-Healthcare-Conference-2022-Transcript.pdf
https://philanthropynetwork.org/news/vanguard-supports-first-its-kind-project-integrating-home-visiting-nurses-pediatric-primary
https://www.mediafire.com/file/e7wi0lqjd1d5lcx/Combined_Fauci_Emails_in_Chron_Order_OCRd_FINAL.pdf/file
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20489951-stat-syntheticbiology-report-preview
http://www.emarketplace.state.pa.us/PrintVersion.aspx?m=EP&;id=21936
http://www.emarketplace.state.pa.us/Docs/ContractorNoticeofVax.pdf
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21094877-concentric-submission-rfp21-011-254
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2019/2019-08-12-USbioeconomy.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1830214/000119312521156844/d66969dex21.htm
https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/news/news-details/2022/CDC-Concentric-by-Ginkgo-and-XpresCheck-Publish-Results-of-CDC-COVID-19-Air-Travel-Biosecurity-Program-at-International-Airports/default.aspx
https://www.paproviders.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-OET-Presentation.pdf
https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/07/24/bioengineering-company-ginkgo-bioworks-ties-together-darpa-bill-gates-wef-transhumanism-and-the-great-reset/
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/04/2241983/0/en/Cronos-Group-and-Ginkgo-Bioworks-Amend-Agreement-to-Accelerate-Commercialization-of-Cultured-Cannabinoids-and-Cronos-Group-Begins-Commercial-Production-of-CBG.html
https://whyy.org/articles/pa-free-covid-testing-program/
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-03/la-unified-mandatory-covid-testing-before-school-resumes-omicron-surge
https://www.scmp.com/video/coronavirus/3168006/hong-kong-announces-universal-covid-19-testing-school-holidays-moved
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/school-testing.html
https://www.cms.gov/files/document/covid-school-testing-factsheet.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Concentric-by-Ginkgo-–-How-to-Test-Every-Kid-in-K12-Schools-with-Classroom-Pooling-v2.pdf
https://www.azed.gov/sites/default/files/2021/09/ADHS%20Public%20Health%20Updates_09-15-21.pdf
https://policylab.chop.edu/sites/default/files/BinaxNOW-COVID-19-Product-Expiry-Extension.pdf
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/login/
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/why-ginkgo-cares-about-genetic-privacy/
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