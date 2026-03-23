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🎵Cover for Darkness
wolfburg
wolfburg
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[Verse 1]

They sell you fear in headlines bold,

"Another war" — the lie is old.

But look beyond the smoke and flame,

The real game’s not what they claim.

[Pre-Chorus]

Pipelines crushed, refineries burn,

While bankers laugh at their return.

They cripple farms and factories too,

Starving billions—just for who?

[Chorus]

War is the cover story,

To black out the light.

They’re killing the power,

To keep us in night.

Oil, gas, and coal,

Feed the world’s soul,

But they’ll wreck it all,

For control.

[Verse 2]

They curse the drill, they ban the mines,

Then blame the dark on phantom lines.

"Just trust the grid," they slyly grin,

While flipping switches, locking in.

[Bridge]

No trucks on roads, no ships at sea,

No tractors left to grow your wheat.

No heat, no light, no way to fight—

Just frozen homes in dead of night.

[Pre-Chorus]

The children beg, the elders weep,

While technocrats count profits deep.

"Green mandates" hide the lethal plan,

To break the backs of working hands.

[Chorus]

War is the cover story,

To black out the light.

They’re killing the power,

To keep us in night.

Oil, gas, and coal,

Feed the world’s soul,

But they’ll wreck it all,

For control.

[Outro]

So wake ye now, and raise your voice,

Reject the fraud, defend your choice.

For energy means life—it’s true,

And they won’t steal that right from you.

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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