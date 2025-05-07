TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED PROSTATE CANCER

GILES COREN. "Cancer latest: my prostate is bang on trend

I only asked for a test because of the good work of others. Now I’ve joined the largest group of patients in the country"

Giles Coren

Friday January 31 2025, 4.45pm GMT, The Times

How about this for a piece of couldn’t-make-it-up professional timing: in the very week that it was announced on the front page of The Times that prostate cancer is now the commonest cancer in England … I have been diagnosed with it!

https://www.thetimesDOTcom/comment/columnists/article/cancer-latest-my-prostate-is-bang-on-trend-tbg7sp7dm

###

GILES COREN. "Ouch! That little prick’s made me all Brexity

If, like me, you’re feeling Faragist and foreigner-hating after your Oxford jab don’t worry: the side-effects soon wear off"

Giles Coren

Friday March 19 2021, 5.00pm GMT, The Times

Ihad my Covid vaccination on Wednesday, becoming the first person in Britain to go to his local health centre, roll up his sleeve and accept a small prick in the arm without getting a photo of the moment and putting it on social media.





“There is no more chance of getting a blood clot from this vaccine than of the Madonna in the village church weeping blood, but if one European says it, they’ll all believe it."

https://www.thetimesDOTcom/comment/article/ouch-that-little-pricks-made-me-all-brexity-pkhbd6982?region=global

###

Million Dollar Critic with Giles Coren

Feb 12, 2018

Restaurant critic and man of the world Giles Coren will admit he knows very little about Toronto, and its rapidly growing food scene. So, he's made it the first stop on the Million Dollar Critic discovery tour of North America. Here to taste for himself, will he be surprised at the skill and attitudes of Toronto chefs? Will an encounter with controversial mayor, Rob Ford put Giles off his food (and the city) for good?

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=v2TtvvKqzZ0