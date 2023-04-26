1900 Food Processing Plants have been destroyed in the past year

Jim Crenshaw
Apr 26, 2023
I'm sure all these food processing plants being destroyed are just a coincidence. I am not sure if that is a world wide number, I believe it is. Even if that is an exaggerated number, it is still disturbing.
They are killing us on many levels.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7WQ5b1vbEEe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.