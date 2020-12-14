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115) PCR test - the fake and the truth
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278 views • December 14, 2020
The criminal manipulation to create fake tests, fake pandemic, dangerous vaccines and real deaths.
Sources:
1. Stewed apple: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQzRnVjTlCk
2. Cola drink: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Io8hZ9zFTrxy/
3. Pawpaw, a goat and a jackfruit: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcU68gQwWVRy/
4. Dr. Eric Nepute, St Louis doctor on the extreme danger of mask-wearing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/83eE5ofjQeli/
5. Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy: https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
6. U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020 | A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
More:
How to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A & B, not SARS-CoV-2: https://www.brighteon.com/3d2dcaf6-b3a7-486d-9933-a73d1fe81470
Sources:
1. Stewed apple: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQzRnVjTlCk
2. Cola drink: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Io8hZ9zFTrxy/
3. Pawpaw, a goat and a jackfruit: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcU68gQwWVRy/
4. Dr. Eric Nepute, St Louis doctor on the extreme danger of mask-wearing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/83eE5ofjQeli/
5. Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy: https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
6. U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020 | A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
More:
How to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A & B, not SARS-CoV-2: https://www.brighteon.com/3d2dcaf6-b3a7-486d-9933-a73d1fe81470
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