Ex-CIA Agents Are Censoring You On Facebook with 'Content Moderation" | Jimmy Dore Show

Facebook reportedly has 40,000 individuals on staff involved in so-called “content moderation,” and one of the most fertile breeding grounds for these professional censors is the Central Intelligence Agency.

According to a recent Alan MacLeod piece in MintPress News, ex-spooks are littered up and down the chain of content moderation command at Facebook, further blurring the line between Facebook as a private company and Facebook as a partner of the government in silencing inconvenient voices that oppose the dominant establishment narrative.

And its not just on FB. They have clandestinely infiltrated all of the news outlets with operating agents posing as journalists, and coercing other journalists to collaborate with their narratives.



Jimmy and America’s comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the dangerous ramifications of having a team of ex-intelligence officers determining what Americans can and can’t see on social media.



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