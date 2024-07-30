RT News July 30, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 30, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Opposition groups in Venezuela flood the streets, protesting Nicolas Maduro's re-election victory, clashing with police and burning posters with the president's image. Chaos as right-wing Israeli rioters storm an IDF facility, angered at the detention of soldiers suspected of abusing a Palestinian prisoner. It's revealed a US Secret Service counter-sniper warned colleagues of a rooftop threat a full 90 minutes before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump - warnings which were apparently left unheeded. An RT correspondent witnesses a real-time tank battle on the Donbass frontlines.