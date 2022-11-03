Economic Collapse?

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A severe economic depression seems to be developing. Financial experts anticipate a severe unavoidable financial collapse. Many companies are already projecting 50% layoffs in the next year. Quite a few will close completely, especially those with failing earnings and high debt.
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