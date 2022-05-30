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Mark Lillie: Propellants, Explosives, & Pyrotechnics Engineer, Demolishes WTC Collapse Theory
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21 views • May 30, 2022
How does an explosives expert look at the collapse of 3 skyscrapers on 9/11?
What does he see - that we don’t?
What does the evidence reveal to him?
What really is an explosive vs. a propellant vs. pyrotechnics vs. an incendiary?
How and where are they used?
My guest is Mark Lillie, an engineer of explosives, and the like, for more than 30 years. He has designed devices in high-profile programs such as the MX, Peacekeeper, and Trident 5 ballistic missiles – as well as the Space Shuttle solid fuel rocket booster. He has invented novel commercial blasting agents and has set off millions of pounds of explosives – performing everything from small scale test shots to million-pound mine production shots. So don’t piss him off during the Q&A!
Mark holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University where he also performed graduate level research. He specialized in the development and manufacture of propellants, explosives, pyrotechnics, and explosive devices, with DOD contracts - for decades.
He worked at Takata as an Engineering Manager. It was in this capacity that he challenged the introduction of Takata’s Ammonium Nitrate-based airbag inflator propellants as being unsafe and became a whistleblower.
He returned to DOD contracting for the final phase of his explosive career, managing a large-scale demilitarization program at Ft. Wingate Army Depot.
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
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What does he see - that we don’t?
What does the evidence reveal to him?
What really is an explosive vs. a propellant vs. pyrotechnics vs. an incendiary?
How and where are they used?
My guest is Mark Lillie, an engineer of explosives, and the like, for more than 30 years. He has designed devices in high-profile programs such as the MX, Peacekeeper, and Trident 5 ballistic missiles – as well as the Space Shuttle solid fuel rocket booster. He has invented novel commercial blasting agents and has set off millions of pounds of explosives – performing everything from small scale test shots to million-pound mine production shots. So don’t piss him off during the Q&A!
Mark holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University where he also performed graduate level research. He specialized in the development and manufacture of propellants, explosives, pyrotechnics, and explosive devices, with DOD contracts - for decades.
He worked at Takata as an Engineering Manager. It was in this capacity that he challenged the introduction of Takata’s Ammonium Nitrate-based airbag inflator propellants as being unsafe and became a whistleblower.
He returned to DOD contracting for the final phase of his explosive career, managing a large-scale demilitarization program at Ft. Wingate Army Depot.
For more info: https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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