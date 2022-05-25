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Fighting For the Constitution With Nancie Orticelli
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21 views • May 25, 2022
Nancie Orticelli is a fierce and persistent fighter for individual liberties and holding government accountable to the Constitution and all of our God-given rights. She is a principle founder and leader of The Constitutional Coalition of NYS; a group dedicated to "informing, updating and alerty as many citizens" and "encouraging everyone to help spread the word, open eyes and engage!"
We had a wide ranging conversation about gun control, parental involvement in schools, the abdication of rights and responsibilities by local governments to the State and Federal governments, and the role that being well educated in the tactics and procedures of resistance to and participation within the political sphere has in influencing the preservation of our Constitutional rights.
Give a listen!
We had a wide ranging conversation about gun control, parental involvement in schools, the abdication of rights and responsibilities by local governments to the State and Federal governments, and the role that being well educated in the tactics and procedures of resistance to and participation within the political sphere has in influencing the preservation of our Constitutional rights.
Give a listen!
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