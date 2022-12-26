Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 Christmas Mandela Effects
108 views
channel image
Mandela Effect Magazine
Published a day ago |

Examples of Christmas related Mandela Effects.

Understanding the Mandela Effect, what it is and how it directly affects you, is the most important thing EVERYONE needs to know. You will pay an extremely high price for your ignorance should you fail to understand the importance of these events.

Keywords
conspiracy theorymandela effectunexplained phenomenon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket