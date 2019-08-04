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Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says There’s Video Of Powerful Men Abusing Underage Girls
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129 views • August 04, 2019
4 years ago a story broke from one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, where she claimed that videos existed and that she had photographic evidence that “powerful men” were having sex with underage girls at Epstein’s place. This story didn’t gain traction four years ago, but things are a little different now and the spotlight is all over Epstein and his connections. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.
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