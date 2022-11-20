Deep State Keeps Stepping In It Horribly

Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <#Ad #Sponsor





ROOT Brands (Healthy Choices for Healthy Living): https://therootbrands.com/danradiostyle

#Ad #Sponsor





My Pillow and My Store:

https://www.mypillow.com/otf

https://mystore.com/otf

Promo code at check out: OTF

If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398

#Ad #Sponsor





Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE

#Ad #Sponsor





A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)

MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr

Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM





The deep state is stepping on big ol' piles of doo doo over and over. They are failing on so many fronts. Now this is good and bad, they are coming down and the DS is starting to realize this. Some are coming across the isle and some are very dangerous. This has to stay hidden until to true danger they can cause is neutralized. Give the good guys a little more time. Wate for me, is what America would say if we asked her. Lets fight to keep her and what she represents.





Merchandise:

On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us





Platforms I am on:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2

Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe





Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2

What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH





Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

Dan RadioStyle