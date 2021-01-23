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In PRAISE of YouTube's Benefit for Humanity + a Warning Against Censorship and Ideological Infection
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90 views • January 23, 2021
YouTube has amazing benefits for individuals and humanities as a whole, and sadly appears to be corroding its dominant position in the marketplace via censorship for ideological reasons. Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan can reach millions of people, but YouTube plays with fire with amorphous rules and terms of conditions. Begging them not to change it to George Orwell's 1984
#youtube #censorship #ideology
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#youtube #censorship #ideology
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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