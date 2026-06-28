THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: A Willing Heart, Burdened And Surrendered-JUNE 28 2026

The Lord is not looking for cold religion, empty profession, or outward performance from people whose hearts are far from Him. He is looking for a believer with a willing heart, a heart that says, “Lord, here am I, use me.” In Exodus 35, the Tabernacle was not built by pressure tactics or forced giving, but by men and women whose hearts were stirred and made willing before the LORD. That is still the pattern today. The believer who has been saved by the shed blood of Jesus Christ ought to have a heart that is ready to serve, ready to give, ready to labour, ready to pray, ready to witness, and ready to stand in the gap while there is still time. A willing heart does not wait to be begged, bribed, or entertained into obedience. It hears the voice of God through the word of God and responds, “What wilt thou have me to do?” “Take ye from among you an offering unto the LORD: whosoever is of a willing heart, let him bring it, an offering of the LORD; gold, and silver, and brass,” Exodus 35:5 (KJB) But a willing heart must become a burdened heart and a surrendered heart, or it will never go the distance. A burdened heart looks at the lost and sees souls on their way to Hell without the gospel, and it refuses to be comfortable while sinners perish. A surrendered heart looks inward and says, “Lord, deal with my sin, my pride, my flesh, my worldliness, and anything that keeps me from being meet for the Master’s use.” This is where real Bible Christianity lives — not in slogans, not in sentiment, not in Sunday-morning religion, but in a heart yielded to God, burdened for souls, and willing to fight against the world, the flesh, and the Devil until the Lord gives the victory. The harvest is still white, the gospel is still powerful, the King James Bible is still the preserved word of God, and Jesus Christ is still saving sinners. What God is looking for now is a vessel with a willing heart to serve, a burdened heart to seek the lost, and a surrendered heart to yield completely to Him. This is my message on today’s Sunday Service.