© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smegenų vystymasis ir narkomanija | M.D. Gabor Maté
Follow
0
Share
Report
2833 views • April 17, 2021
Medicinos daktaras Gabor Maté, žinomas mokslo bendruomenėje kaip svarbus žmogus kovojantis su priklausomybėmis ir narkomanija ir liečia svarbius aspektus kuriuos supratus būtų galima išspresti daugelį pasaulio problemų kurios yra žymiai gilesnės nei narkotikai.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.