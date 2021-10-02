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Unvaxxed at Risk from Vaxxed, Pregnant Women and Infants be Warned – Karen Kingston
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443 views • October 02, 2021
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Greg Hunter speaks with Former Pfizer Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Analyst Karen Kingston.
The information that is cited here by Karen Kingston is directly from the FDA documentation. None of this is Opinion.
First Published Sept 30 2021
Credit Greg Hunter's USAWatchDog
usawatchdog.com
Greg Hunter speaks with Former Pfizer Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Analyst Karen Kingston.
The information that is cited here by Karen Kingston is directly from the FDA documentation. None of this is Opinion.
First Published Sept 30 2021
Credit Greg Hunter's USAWatchDog
usawatchdog.com
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