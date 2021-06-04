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The Liberty Belles - Episode 5
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100 views • June 04, 2021
In this episode of The Liberty Belles, the discussion continues on skill based learning and the jobs that are affected, will be affected, and the consequences of saddling the American public, unconstitutionally, to cradle to grave "education".
You can search for education bills through the links provided below at Govtrack.us and Congress.gov. The link for the YouTube video "Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors Because of Repair Bans" is included. Take note the video is a year old. Yes, there was a bill passed that evidently became effective in 2020 that states farmers have no right to repair their own farm equipment.
Resources:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/subjects/education/5991#sort=-introduced_date
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/30?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22sustainable%22%5D%7D&;s=3&r=3
https://youtu.be/EPYy_g8NzmI
You can search for education bills through the links provided below at Govtrack.us and Congress.gov. The link for the YouTube video "Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors Because of Repair Bans" is included. Take note the video is a year old. Yes, there was a bill passed that evidently became effective in 2020 that states farmers have no right to repair their own farm equipment.
Resources:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/subjects/education/5991#sort=-introduced_date
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/30?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22sustainable%22%5D%7D&;s=3&r=3
https://youtu.be/EPYy_g8NzmI
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