'Men Come Back' - Hoody Speaking at Festival of Freedom

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Graham Hood addressing the crowd at Eyre Park, Middleton Beach on 5th
June 2022 with a message for men to get their heart back and step up.
The intention of Hoodys Heroes is to forge communities and friendships together in love and kindness. We hope and plan to initiate a mens support group based around the Gospel message as men need to get their masculine heart back.
If you want to know more, join our Facebook community.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/hoodysheroesalbany (answer the 3 simple questions)
Produced by Gan Eden Media, Albany, WA
https://www.facebook.com/GanEdenPhotography