Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Implications of Worldwide Population Growth AKA "Kissinger Report"
channel image
TRAJECTORY
0 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

This video lays out the details of the 1974 Kissinger Report document from the US government and how steps have been taken and monitored to reduce the world fertility rate. This document can be found on the USAID website - https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/Pcaab500.pdf.

Keywords
deep statepopulation controlworld populationfertility reduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket