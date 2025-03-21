A Talk with a Strong Old Lady

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hasan Abu Oun's mother, a resident of Nour Shams camp, had her shop demolished by occupation forces during a military operation that has now persisted for nine days. In an exclusive interview, the elderly mother of Hasan Abu Oun expresses her unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment to remaining in Nur Shams camp.
Interview: The elderly mother of Hasan Abu Oun.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 17/02/2025
