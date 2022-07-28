Jordan Peterson Slices + Dices Canada, Justin Turdeau (Nails It): Reaction

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Jordan Peterson reads an essay he wrote dissecting Justin Trudeau and Canada, and the horrible path the country, with vast amounts of natural resources, is on. He takes down Jasmit Singh and the NDP, and discusses how much Canada's reputation has suffered as they shut down the bank accounts of freedom convoy participants, and the lies of the Canadian broadcasting corporation as they are being paid to report as the Canadian liberals desire. Reaction video.
#jordanpeterson #Canada #JustinTrudeau
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