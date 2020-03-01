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Mycoplasma + Glutamate = Heart Disease
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42 views • March 01, 2020
All the steps leading to heart disease. You won't see this information in an allopathic medicine.
For more information about mycoplasma and protocols that kill it visit my web sie
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
For more information about mycoplasma and protocols that kill it visit my web sie
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
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