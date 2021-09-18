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Waikiki Restaurant Denies Negative Covid-19 Test Exemption
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50 views • September 18, 2021
On September 16, 2021, Reese Fabro was denied dine in service at a restaurant in Waikiki, although he had a negative Covid-19 test less than 48 hours ago, which is a valid exemption.
We interviewed Reese and then went inside the restaurant and interviewed the manager. She confirmed their policy of denying the exemption because they are afraid they will get in trouble and lose their liquor license if they allow people to dine in that are not fully vaccinated. Although the program claims to have exemptions, by threatening businesses who aren't "strict enough", they deny the exemptions and more people feel coerced to get the toxic jab.
To me, this looks like divide and conquer. Coerce everyone to get jabbed, destroy small businesses, and get them all to fight with each other at the same time over confusing, ambiguous mandates.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Discrimination #NoVaxPassport #Freedom
We interviewed Reese and then went inside the restaurant and interviewed the manager. She confirmed their policy of denying the exemption because they are afraid they will get in trouble and lose their liquor license if they allow people to dine in that are not fully vaccinated. Although the program claims to have exemptions, by threatening businesses who aren't "strict enough", they deny the exemptions and more people feel coerced to get the toxic jab.
To me, this looks like divide and conquer. Coerce everyone to get jabbed, destroy small businesses, and get them all to fight with each other at the same time over confusing, ambiguous mandates.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Discrimination #NoVaxPassport #Freedom
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