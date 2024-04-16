Create New Account
The Beast's Technology Dream & Word 4-16-24 @ 2:38am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream and a word from my lovely Jesus Christ about new technology the beast (antichrist) has implemented for use in his coming world mark.

Philippians 2:9-11

9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:

10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;

11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

