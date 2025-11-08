Douglas Macgregor states he is 'told' Zelensky has made arrangements to 'set up another government in Poland'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky's escape plan? Top US Colonel predicts flight to Poland
♦️ Retired U.S. Colonel Douglas Macgregor makes a bold claim: Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing an exit. Macgregor states he is "told" Zelensky has made arrangements to "set up another government in Poland."
💬 "Now, if the Poles are dumb enough to let him do that, they probably deserve the worst because that's something that he should not be allowed to do," he adds.
♦️ Macgregor argues Zelensky "should have to face the consequences of his actions" from both the Ukrainian people, whose lives he "squandered pointlessly," and the Russians.