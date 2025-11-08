BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Douglas Macgregor states he is 'told' Zelensky has made arrangements to 'set up another government in Poland'
Zelensky's escape plan? Top US Colonel predicts flight to Poland

♦️ Retired U.S. Colonel Douglas Macgregor makes a bold claim: Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing an exit. Macgregor states he is "told" Zelensky has made arrangements to "set up another government in Poland."

💬 "Now, if the Poles are dumb enough to let him do that, they probably deserve the worst because that's something that he should not be allowed to do," he adds. 

♦️ Macgregor argues Zelensky "should have to face the consequences of his actions" from both the Ukrainian people, whose lives he "squandered pointlessly," and the Russians.

