EP 2751-8AM Inflation In 2021 Far Different From What We Had In 1979 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed price inflation in November rose to the highest in forty years. Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian warned the Federal Reserve is losing credibility by not tapering its balance sheet to rein in inflation. Appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" he stated the most significant miscalculation in decades is the Fed’s inability to characterize inflation correctly. It was only on November 30th that Fed Chair Jerome Powell finally retired the term "transitory" and opted to label inflation as persistent.
President Biden's response to rising inflation has been to call upon Congress to pass his Build Back Better plan. Biden claims this will lower how much families pay for health care, prescription drugs, child care, and more.” In reality, of course, the passage of BBB would increase inflationary pressure throughout the economy and only transfer these soaring costs from the individual to the government.
The idea that the economy of 2021 is strong enough to allow a rapid and huge surge in interest rates such as those imposed upon America in 1981 is false.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19658
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19658
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Show 24/7 Stream - Live At 8am-11am EST & 6pm-9pm EST
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ PeteLive.tv