Next Step Toastmasters Sunday Feb 11, 2024 Meeting Announcement

Next Step Toastmasters Meeting

Sunday, February 11, 2024 (12:30-2:30 PM PST, San Jose, CA, USA)

NOTE: We are meeting earlier than usual (12:30-2:30PM) to avoid any conflict with the SuperBowl which starts at 3:30 PM PST. Sunday February 11, 2024 is SuperBowl Sunday!





Next Step Toastmasters hosts educational workshops on a monthly basis. These educationals are conducted by an advanced member, a speaker from District 101 or a Toastmaster who is a recognized expert. For sessions that don't have scheduled educationals, we provide the opportunity for longer and more speeches by members and additional speakers.





Club Contests Meeting

The February 11 meeting will consist of two club contests:





International Speech Contest





This is the first level of Toastmasters worldwide International Speech competition. The ultimate winner will become the Worldwide Champion of Public Speaking for 2024. An international speech can be any speech but is usually an inspirational speech.





Evaluation Speech Contest





Contestants will compete evaluating a test speech by a guest speaker.





We have a new in-person meeting location.





Community Room, San Jose Public Library, Willow Glen Branch

Meeting Time: 2nd Sunday of each month, 2:00 - 4:00 pm

1157 Minnesota Avenue

San Jose, CA 95152

https://www.sjpl.org/locations/willow-glen/





NOTE: The branch library is closed on Sunday, however the club meets in the community room attached to the library at the back. There will be a Toastmasters banner outside the door.



