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Add Heart | Live By Heart Today #81
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0 view • January 06, 2022
We begin our new year with a new season and our theme for Season 7 is Pilgrimage.
Dawn Spielgelberg has a heart to heart with our guest, Dr. Walter Willies, who graduated in English, Psychology and Religious Studies and became a teacher then later transitioned into homeopathic medicine.
Join us as we share insights on: how our heart communicates between our brain; how we communicate without using words; the importance of speaking from the heart; authentically expressing ourselves; rational thinking versus intuitive thoughtfulness; defining the heart;
Zen Spirit Christian Spirit; getting to the heart of the matter; badges of success and what love means; loving your Self; connecting with our pets; relax and breathe; notice and be present; and more insights about Heart Coherence.
Learn more about Dr. Willies: www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
View more shows: www.LiveByHeartToday.com
Dawn Spielgelberg has a heart to heart with our guest, Dr. Walter Willies, who graduated in English, Psychology and Religious Studies and became a teacher then later transitioned into homeopathic medicine.
Join us as we share insights on: how our heart communicates between our brain; how we communicate without using words; the importance of speaking from the heart; authentically expressing ourselves; rational thinking versus intuitive thoughtfulness; defining the heart;
Zen Spirit Christian Spirit; getting to the heart of the matter; badges of success and what love means; loving your Self; connecting with our pets; relax and breathe; notice and be present; and more insights about Heart Coherence.
Learn more about Dr. Willies: www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
View more shows: www.LiveByHeartToday.com
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