Add Heart | Live By Heart Today #81

We begin our new year with a new season and our theme for Season 7 is Pilgrimage.



Dawn Spielgelberg has a heart to heart with our guest, Dr. Walter Willies, who graduated in English, Psychology and Religious Studies and became a teacher then later transitioned into homeopathic medicine.



Join us as we share insights on: how our heart communicates between our brain; how we communicate without using words; the importance of speaking from the heart; authentically expressing ourselves; rational thinking versus intuitive thoughtfulness; defining the heart;

Zen Spirit Christian Spirit; getting to the heart of the matter; badges of success and what love means; loving your Self; connecting with our pets; relax and breathe; notice and be present; and more insights about Heart Coherence.



Learn more about Dr. Willies: www.WatermanHomeopathy.com



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg and produced by Retro Earth Studio.



View more shows: www.LiveByHeartToday.com