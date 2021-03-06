BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(SPANISH NARRATION, SUBTITLES) DOCTOR MOCKS PEOPLE THAT DON'T WANT VACCINE - DEAD DAYS AFTER SHOT
Curtis
Curtis
54 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • March 06, 2021
The Washington Standard:
Un médico polaco, Witold Rogiewicz, murió pocos días después de recibir un disparo con la medicina experimental COVID. Grabó este video de su envenenamiento mientras se burlaba de gente que no quiere tomar el veneno. Esto es lo que dijo, Vacunarse para protegerse a sí mismo, a sus seres queridos, amigos y también a los pacientes. Y por mencionar rápidamente que tengo información para anti-vaxxers y anti-coviders si quieres contactar a Bill Gates, puedes hacerlo a través de mí. También puedo proveerle de mi organismo la red 5G. Siento no haber hablado por un rato, pero estaba recibiendo autismo.
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
Keywords
saludcienciacovid-19pcrcovidmedicinamuertefalsos positivos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy