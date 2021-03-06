© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(SPANISH NARRATION, SUBTITLES) DOCTOR MOCKS PEOPLE THAT DON'T WANT VACCINE - DEAD DAYS AFTER SHOT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • March 06, 2021
The Washington Standard:
Un médico polaco, Witold Rogiewicz, murió pocos días después de recibir un disparo con la medicina experimental COVID. Grabó este video de su envenenamiento mientras se burlaba de gente que no quiere tomar el veneno. Esto es lo que dijo, Vacunarse para protegerse a sí mismo, a sus seres queridos, amigos y también a los pacientes. Y por mencionar rápidamente que tengo información para anti-vaxxers y anti-coviders si quieres contactar a Bill Gates, puedes hacerlo a través de mí. También puedo proveerle de mi organismo la red 5G. Siento no haber hablado por un rato, pero estaba recibiendo autismo.
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
Un médico polaco, Witold Rogiewicz, murió pocos días después de recibir un disparo con la medicina experimental COVID. Grabó este video de su envenenamiento mientras se burlaba de gente que no quiere tomar el veneno. Esto es lo que dijo, Vacunarse para protegerse a sí mismo, a sus seres queridos, amigos y también a los pacientes. Y por mencionar rápidamente que tengo información para anti-vaxxers y anti-coviders si quieres contactar a Bill Gates, puedes hacerlo a través de mí. También puedo proveerle de mi organismo la red 5G. Siento no haber hablado por un rato, pero estaba recibiendo autismo.
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.