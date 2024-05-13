Create New Account
Did Russia and the US collaborate in developing Modern SSPs?
Michael Salla


May 13, 2024


Highlights from the May 4th Webinar on Russia’s secret space program. In this episode we take a refined look/listen at the first part of the 2.5 hr event. You may wish to dive deeper and experience the entire webinar.

It is available on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/russiassp

More completed webinars at: https://vimeo.com/michaelsalla/vod_pages


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjReRyP68mA

russiaussecret space programhighlightswebinarcollaboratemichael salla

