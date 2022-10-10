Kiev under heavy missile fire

After the Nord Stream attacks and the Crimean Bridge attack, looks like the Russian gloves are finally off.

The number of missile hits in Ukraine at the moment:

47 in the Nikolaev region

60 were counted in Kyiv

15 in Lvov

27 in the Vinnitsa region

20 in Kharkov

15 in the Odessa region

Source: Ukrainian media (open source)





Source @Battlefield Insights