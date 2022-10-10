Kiev under heavy missile fire

After the Nord Stream attacks and the Crimean Bridge attack, looks like the Russian gloves are finally off.
The number of missile hits in Ukraine at the moment:
47 in the Nikolaev region
60 were counted in Kyiv
15 in Lvov
27 in the Vinnitsa region
20 in Kharkov
15 in the Odessa region
Source: Ukrainian media (open source)
