Kiev under heavy missile fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After the Nord Stream attacks and the Crimean Bridge attack, looks like the Russian gloves are finally off.
The number of missile hits in Ukraine at the moment:
47 in the Nikolaev region
60 were counted in Kyiv
15 in Lvov
27 in the Vinnitsa region
20 in Kharkov
15 in the Odessa region
Source: Ukrainian media (open source)