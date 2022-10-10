Create New Account
Kiev under heavy missile fire
912 views
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
After the Nord Stream attacks and the Crimean Bridge attack, looks like the Russian gloves are finally off.

The number of missile hits in Ukraine at the moment:

47 in the Nikolaev region

60 were counted in Kyiv

15 in Lvov

27 in the Vinnitsa region

20 in Kharkov

15 in the Odessa region

Source: Ukrainian media (open source)


Source @Battlefield Insights
