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AMC FIASCO: No One Should Be Treated This Way - The Smiths Of Liberty
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56 views • January 09, 2021
A Jacksonville North Carolina AMC movie theater thinks its alright to persecute a disabled child for not wearing a mask! Even though there are exceptions for wearing masks in NC guidance for those with certain conditions, the "heroic" police officers and theater manager stuck to their guns! Good job fellas! We wouldn't want dangerous disabled children threatening our health. Let's keep wasting taxpayer's money on ridiculous situations like this and not going after rioters, thieves and election fraud!
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