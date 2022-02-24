Play Time is Over! Have You Prepared Word 2-24-22

A word from my lovely Jesus concerning things coming. In addition He speaks to those who have refused to prepare and those who have walked in disobedience and those who have not before him.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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