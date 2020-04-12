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Warrior's Training 101 - Yiska, Devorah Watchman from Sugbo
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8 views • April 12, 2020
March 28, 2020 3rd-4th Watch
Joel 1
Scripture reading with commentaries from Yiska and Revelations from the KING of Kings. Holy is His Name YESHUA HAMASHIACH MELEKH HA OLAM!!! The Author of my Life, and Finisher of My Faith, My Everlasting! The One who is Me that is why I AM who I AM because HE is that HE is in Me.
Warriors please train yourself from this video. The Commander KING is teaching us many things. I am so honored to be learning from Him while I am sharing to you. Whatever I have I pass on to you so please learn from everything I am sharing to you and apply everything you ought to do.
Website: www.storyofyiska.com
Give: www.paypal.me/mariechristiney
Email: [email protected]
FB: facebook.com/yiskaezpina
IG: shekinayiska
Joel 1
Scripture reading with commentaries from Yiska and Revelations from the KING of Kings. Holy is His Name YESHUA HAMASHIACH MELEKH HA OLAM!!! The Author of my Life, and Finisher of My Faith, My Everlasting! The One who is Me that is why I AM who I AM because HE is that HE is in Me.
Warriors please train yourself from this video. The Commander KING is teaching us many things. I am so honored to be learning from Him while I am sharing to you. Whatever I have I pass on to you so please learn from everything I am sharing to you and apply everything you ought to do.
Website: www.storyofyiska.com
Give: www.paypal.me/mariechristiney
Email: [email protected]
FB: facebook.com/yiskaezpina
IG: shekinayiska
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