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Canada's Personal Debt Crisis
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38 views • October 28, 2019
Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce in Yellowknife, Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada stated it succinctly, "For most Canadians debt is a fact of life, at least at some point" ("Canada's Economy and Household Debt: How Big Is the Problem?" BankofCanada.ca, May 1, 2018). Canadian household debt has surpassed $2 trillion. That's more than $54,000 per person. This is Canada's Personal Debt Crisis.
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Tomorrow`s World Telecast "Why Economies Fail": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoHnIp1if3E
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
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