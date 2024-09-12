Preston Dennett on His Out of Body Experiences Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Preston Dennett discussed his experiences with astral projection, detailing his initial encounters with paranormal phenomena at age nine and his mother's sudden death at 19. He described his first OBE, triggered by Robert Monroe's book, and subsequent experiences of flying, walking through walls, and visiting the moon and Area 51. Dennett shared his visits to the afterlife, including reunions with deceased loved ones and encounters with lower realms. He emphasized the importance of having a plan and the challenges of dealing with unresolved emotional issues in the astral realm. Dennett also mentioned the impact of his work on others, as confirmed by his nephew James.





Outline





Preston Dennett's Introduction and Background

• Brian Ruhe introduces Preston Dennett, highlighting his extensive experience in paranormal research, including field investigator for MUFON and author of over 30 books and 100 articles.

• He mentions his appearances on various radio and television programs, including "Midnight in the Desert," "Coast to Coast," and "History Channel's Deep Sea UFOs."

• Preston expresses excitement about discussing his out-of-body experiences (OBEs), which he considers personal and life-changing.

• He presents a PowerPoint slideshow detailing his experiences with astral projection.





Explanation of Astral Projection and Personal Experiences

• Preston explains astral projection as the sensation of being separate from the physical body, similar to near-death experiences but not caused by trauma.

• He describes the concept of a dream body and astral body, which allow for abilities like flying and moving through walls.

• Preston shares his first hint of paranormal experiences at age nine, predicting the outcome of a game show and the winnings of $25,000.

• He recounts his mother's sudden death at age 49 and his initial disbelief in life after death, followed by vivid dreams of her visiting him.





Initial OBE Experiences and Learning

• Preston describes his first OBE, triggered by Robert Monroe's book on out-of-body experiences, which convinced him of life after death.

• He shares his initial OBE experiences, including feeling a vibratory state and seeing a shadowy figure in his room.

• Preston explains the process of learning to control OBEs, including exercises for meditation and relaxation.

• He details his progress from brief OBEs to longer durations, encountering challenges like strong emotions pulling him back into his body.





Advanced OBE Techniques and Explorations

• Preston discusses his ability to fly, explore the physical world, and visit locations he had never been to before.

• He describes his experiences with walking through walls and flying through telephone wires, emphasizing the lack of physical harm.

• Preston shares his excitement about visiting the moon and other locations, verifying their accuracy by visiting them physically.

• He explains the concept of higher bodies and the ability to leave the astral body for higher realms.





Visiting the Malibu Anomaly and Area 51

• Preston recounts his visit to the Malibu anomaly, a structure under the ocean, and his psychic impressions of it being artificial.

• He describes his attempts to visit Area 51, encountering a guide and witnessing dark genetic experimentation on humans.





Website: www.prestondennett.weebly.com





Email: [email protected]





You-Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOntTQrEbD94Gjfc0UXC46A





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preston.dennett/





Preston E Dennett (@PrestonEDennett) / Twitter





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prestonedennett/





Preston Dennett Biography

Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 30 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers. His articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others. His writing has been translated into several different languages including German, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Icelandic. He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters and Ancient Aliens. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers*.* He has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States.