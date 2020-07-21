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No Forgiveness: No Salvation! : The Curse of Unforgiveness Part:1
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3 views • July 21, 2020
Are you harboring any unforgiveness towards anyone? It's very important that we understand that this is a salvation issue!
Jesus said in Mat. 18:32-35, "32 Then his lord called him unto him, and saith to him, Thou wicked servant, I forgave thee all that debt, because thou besoughtest me: 33 shouldest not thou also have had mercy on thy fellow-servant, even as I had mercy on thee? 34 And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due. 35 So shall also my heavenly Father do unto you, if ye forgive not every one his brother from your hearts."
Obviously, we can see from the scriptures that if we don't forgive then we will not be forgiven by God! And if we're not forgiven then our sins remain before God and if we die in our unforgiveness and our unforgiven state then we are lost and will end up in Hell for eternity.
One thing that can really help us to forgive others is to realize that God is a sovereign God and in reality, "a man can receive nothing except it come from God."
John 3:27, "John answered and said, A man can receive nothing, except it have been given him from heaven." and Rom. 8:28, "And we know that to them that love God all things work together for good, even to them that are called according to his purpose."
So we see that whatever comes our way, it comes by the express design of God.
What is the purpose for these things that God allows in our lives?
It is to create Christ in us by allowing us to partake in His sufferings!
1Pe. 4:12-19 says, "12 Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial among you, which cometh upon you to prove you, as though a strange thing happened unto you: 13 but insomuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings, rejoice; that at the revelation of his glory also ye may rejoice with exceeding joy. 14 If ye are reproached for the name of Christ, blessed are ye ; because the spirit of glory and the Spirit of God resteth upon you. 15 For let none of you suffer as a murderer, or a thief, or an evil-doer, or as a meddler in other men's matters: 16 but if a man suffer as a Christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God in this name. 17 For the time is come for judgment to begin at the house of God: and if it begin first at us, what shall be the end of them that obey not the gospel of God? 18 And if the righteous is scarcely saved, where shall the ungodly and sinner appear? 19 Wherefore let them also that suffer according to the will of God commit their souls in well-doing unto a faithful Creator."
Jesus is the one that makes the rules not us! He tells us, His modern day disciples, to forgive and turn the other cheek and resist not him that is evil etc.
Paul tells us in 1 Co.5:12-13, "For what have I to do with judging them that are without? Do not ye judge them that are within? 13 But them that are without God judgeth. Put away the wicked man from among yourselves."
We understand this to mean those who are lost around us, who don't have a born again spirit and the ability to walk a righteous life.
These people have not been given the same grace that we've been given can't do any better than what they are.
They are totally at the mercy of the Devil and they should have our pity and not our judgement.
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on the importance of forgiveness in order that we don't lose our salvation in Part:1 of this 7 Part series, "The Curse of Unforgiveness."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
THE CURSE OF UNFORGIVENESS PART:1
A major reason why people don't receive what they need from God is unforgiveness!
Unforgiveness comes in many forms. It can be a critical spirit, bitterness, wrath , anger, irritation and many times we don't even recognize it.
So God has to bring us to places in our lives that causes us to stop and think about it and have opportunity to confess and renounce it because, if we don't, we won't receive anything from God, especially forgiveness.
The Word says in Mat. 18:32-35, "32 Then his lord called him unto him, and saith to him, Thou wicked servant, I forgave thee all that debt, because thou besoughtest me: 33 shouldest not thou also have had mercy on thy fellow-servant, even as I had mercy on thee? 34 And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due. 35 So shall also my heavenly Father do unto you, if ye forgive not every one his brother from your hearts."
Obviously, if we're not forgiven by God we have forfeited our salvation and eternal life!
Watch Part:2 https://youtu.be/QV9XIwsVwyM
Part:3 https://youtu.be/ov9Il09huu4
Part:4 https://youtu.be/NLDtoMM_s2U
Part:5 https://youtu.be/q4bTYyqzgWA
Part:6 https://youtu.be/X4LhlSeEWZw
Part:7 https://youtu.be/JwChTD3uEX8
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
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Jesus said in Mat. 18:32-35, "32 Then his lord called him unto him, and saith to him, Thou wicked servant, I forgave thee all that debt, because thou besoughtest me: 33 shouldest not thou also have had mercy on thy fellow-servant, even as I had mercy on thee? 34 And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due. 35 So shall also my heavenly Father do unto you, if ye forgive not every one his brother from your hearts."
Obviously, we can see from the scriptures that if we don't forgive then we will not be forgiven by God! And if we're not forgiven then our sins remain before God and if we die in our unforgiveness and our unforgiven state then we are lost and will end up in Hell for eternity.
One thing that can really help us to forgive others is to realize that God is a sovereign God and in reality, "a man can receive nothing except it come from God."
John 3:27, "John answered and said, A man can receive nothing, except it have been given him from heaven." and Rom. 8:28, "And we know that to them that love God all things work together for good, even to them that are called according to his purpose."
So we see that whatever comes our way, it comes by the express design of God.
What is the purpose for these things that God allows in our lives?
It is to create Christ in us by allowing us to partake in His sufferings!
1Pe. 4:12-19 says, "12 Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial among you, which cometh upon you to prove you, as though a strange thing happened unto you: 13 but insomuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings, rejoice; that at the revelation of his glory also ye may rejoice with exceeding joy. 14 If ye are reproached for the name of Christ, blessed are ye ; because the spirit of glory and the Spirit of God resteth upon you. 15 For let none of you suffer as a murderer, or a thief, or an evil-doer, or as a meddler in other men's matters: 16 but if a man suffer as a Christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God in this name. 17 For the time is come for judgment to begin at the house of God: and if it begin first at us, what shall be the end of them that obey not the gospel of God? 18 And if the righteous is scarcely saved, where shall the ungodly and sinner appear? 19 Wherefore let them also that suffer according to the will of God commit their souls in well-doing unto a faithful Creator."
Jesus is the one that makes the rules not us! He tells us, His modern day disciples, to forgive and turn the other cheek and resist not him that is evil etc.
Paul tells us in 1 Co.5:12-13, "For what have I to do with judging them that are without? Do not ye judge them that are within? 13 But them that are without God judgeth. Put away the wicked man from among yourselves."
We understand this to mean those who are lost around us, who don't have a born again spirit and the ability to walk a righteous life.
These people have not been given the same grace that we've been given can't do any better than what they are.
They are totally at the mercy of the Devil and they should have our pity and not our judgement.
Join brother David Eells as he teaches on the importance of forgiveness in order that we don't lose our salvation in Part:1 of this 7 Part series, "The Curse of Unforgiveness."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
THE CURSE OF UNFORGIVENESS PART:1
A major reason why people don't receive what they need from God is unforgiveness!
Unforgiveness comes in many forms. It can be a critical spirit, bitterness, wrath , anger, irritation and many times we don't even recognize it.
So God has to bring us to places in our lives that causes us to stop and think about it and have opportunity to confess and renounce it because, if we don't, we won't receive anything from God, especially forgiveness.
The Word says in Mat. 18:32-35, "32 Then his lord called him unto him, and saith to him, Thou wicked servant, I forgave thee all that debt, because thou besoughtest me: 33 shouldest not thou also have had mercy on thy fellow-servant, even as I had mercy on thee? 34 And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due. 35 So shall also my heavenly Father do unto you, if ye forgive not every one his brother from your hearts."
Obviously, if we're not forgiven by God we have forfeited our salvation and eternal life!
Watch Part:2 https://youtu.be/QV9XIwsVwyM
Part:3 https://youtu.be/ov9Il09huu4
Part:4 https://youtu.be/NLDtoMM_s2U
Part:5 https://youtu.be/q4bTYyqzgWA
Part:6 https://youtu.be/X4LhlSeEWZw
Part:7 https://youtu.be/JwChTD3uEX8
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
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