(2) Housing Crisis Solution
9 months ago
GREATSWIFT.CLUB Homeless into Housing Plan
Housing the homeless will be at no extra cost to the Federal Government. By simply utilizing the normal GSA purchases that are already in the pipeline to upgrade facilities for Homeland Security, the Housing for Military Bases in the United States or internationally, any Embassies and Consulate offices globally.
