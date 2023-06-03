DRG (diversion and recon group) that tried to Enter in Belgorod region was Smashed. - No POW

DRG(diversion and recon group) that tried to enter in Belgorod region was smashed.
Russian special forces discovered the advance of a sabotage detachment of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" near the border with the Belgorod region near the settlement. New Tavolzhanka, during the short-lived battle, a significant part of the militants was destroyed by the scouts, the survivors fled, dragging the wounded.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.