Advances in Luciferase with Celeste
235 views
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 15 hours ago |

Luciferase was a hot topic in Synthetic Biology but it has gone quiet. Why? I will reveal new Luciferase applications such as for hacking the brain and why bioluminescence in the ocean has changed. In this illuminating video, I also discuss the PsyOp to normalize Luciferase so that the whole world will be glow-in-the-dark.

Source article here: https://axial.acs.org/biology-and-biological-chemistry/advances-in-luciferase-the-future-is-bright
Keywords
sensorsoceanluciferasesynthetic biologysynbioglow-in-the-darkbrain attack

