5G AND THE DANGERS OF CELL PHONE RADIATION & EMF's
GalacticStorm
Cell Phone Radiation (5G) Dangers.  Mouthy Buddha dives into the harmful effects of 5G radiation and electromagnetic frequencies. We are surrounded by EMFs but do we fully understand the health risks? The government and companies rolling this stuff out sure do.


Mouthy Buddha makes some of the best documentaries as he sticks to the facts and covers more than most others do in less than 30 minutes.    


