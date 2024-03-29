Create New Account
Am I missing something?
Published 18 hours ago

So, ok... Bridge accidently or intentionally got brought down. Fine... So, the vehicles not being able to cross is one thing... I understand. But why are they pretending that the bridge in the water can't be cut apart and drug out to land, making way for all the "fuel, hazardous chems, and bulk products" that use that shipping lae. Why are they acting like this has to shut down the waterway? Is there something I don't know? Lol...? It's bad enuf it gets hit. Then these dumbphuqs gotta pretend it's some sort of immovable object?  Bullshit. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
survivalbaltimorebridgepreparesupply chain

