Drafted/Mobilised Russian Civilian Kills Drafting Officer

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Plazma
September 26, 2022
Mobilized man killed a drafting office commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk region, Russia.
Alexandr Yeliseev, the commander, was shot four times almost point blank.
The murderer is Ruslan Zinin, born in 1997, "partially mobilized".
Witnesses commented that the shooter said: "No one will go to war, we'll all go home now".
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hv734MUkEFrA/