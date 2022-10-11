Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drafted/Mobilised Russian Civilian Kills Drafting Officer
92 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Plazma


September 26, 2022


Mobilized man killed a drafting office commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk region, Russia.

Alexandr Yeliseev, the commander, was shot four times almost point blank.

The murderer is Ruslan Zinin, born in 1997, "partially mobilized".

Witnesses commented that the shooter said: "No one will go to war, we'll all go home now".


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hv734MUkEFrA/

Keywords
current eventsrussiakillsshotcommandermobilizeddrafteddrafting officerust-ilimskirkutskalexandr yeliseevruslan zinin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket